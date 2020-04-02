Regulatorisches Update zu Methylenblau MMX: Einreichung des Protokolls für die Bestätigungs-Phase III Studie

Dublin, 2. April 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass bei der der US-amerikanischen Food and Drug Administration (FDA) das Protokoll und der damit zusammenhängende statistische Analyseplan für die Bestätigungs-Phase III Studie von Methylenblau MMX zum abschliessenden Kommentar eingereicht wurde. Das neuartige Medizinprodukt wurde entwickelt als Hilfe für die Erkennung von kolorektalen Läsionen bei Patienten, die sich einer routinemässigen Untersuchung oder Darmspiegelung zur Überwachung unterziehen.

Die FDA hat sich einverstanden erklärt, die Überprufung des Protokolls nach Erhalt zu beschleunigen und innerhalb von 30 bis 60 Tagen eine Rückmeldung zu geben. Obwohl alle Hauptmerkmale vorgängig mit der Behörde abgestimmt wurden, ist es möglich, dass die Einhaltung dieser Frist durch die Corona-Krise beeinflusst wird. Cosmo plant, die Bestätigungs-Phase III Studie in der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2020 zu starten, vorbehaltlich der Annahme des Protokolls durch die FDA und unter der Voraussetzung, dass klinische Versuchsreihen wieder nach den akzeptierten Standards durchgeführt werden können.

Cosmo wird über den weiteren Prozess laufend informieren und ist weiterhin der Aufgabe verpflichtet, diese potenzielle Verbesserung der Behandlungsstandards für Screening und Überwachung von Darmspiegelungen so schnell wie möglich dem Markt zugänglich zu machen. Effektive Früherkennungs- und Überwachungsdarmspiegelungen sind entscheidend in der Prävention von Dickdarmkrebs und der Reduktion der Häufigkeit von lebensbedrohlichem Dickdarmkrebs.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Behandlung ausgewählter gastrointestinaler Krankheiten und die Unterstützung in der Endoskopie konzentriert. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD, Dickdarminfektionen und die Erkennung von Dickdarmverletzungen. Aemcolo wurde kürzlich für die USA an Red Hill Biopharma auslizensiert. Cosmo hat auch Medizinprodukte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und ist kürzlich eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb seines neuartigen Gerätes im Bereich der Künstlichen Intelligenz eingegangen, welches in Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren verwendet werden soll. Darüber hinaus ist Cosmo Lizenznehmer für die USA für den neuartigen Wirkstoff zur prozeduralen Sedierung, Remimazolam, und hat diesen kürzlich an Acacia unterlizensiert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com

