SUSS MicroTec purchases PiXDRO, the inkjet printer division of Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V., and expands its lithography product portfolio

SUSS MicroTec, the leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, announces the closing of the acquisition ofPiXDRO, the inkjet printing division of Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. On December 20, 2019, the intention to acquire the division was already announced. The transaction was concluded successfully on March 31, 2020.The purchase price for the acquisition, including related patents and trademarks, amounts to EUR 3.9 million in cash. SUSS MicroTec will take over the approximately 30 employees at the Eindhoven site in the Netherlands.

PiXDRO has annual sales of 7 million euros, and has been on the market since 2004 with its equipment for inkjet-based coating processes. With the acquisition of this division, SUSS MicroTec is expanding its lithography product portfolio in the field of coaters and developers.

The PiXDRO product portfolio includes semi-automatic equipment for R&D, as well as fully-automated equipment for use in high-volume manufacturing. One major advantage of inkjet coating technology is that it enables direct, selective imaging which ensures only specified areas of a substrate are printed. This results in significant savings of expensive materials such as photoresists. While previous applications were mainly found in R&D, printed circuit boards (PCB) and photovoltaics (PV), the additive, digital inkjet printing technology also opens a range of new and unique possibilities in the field of semiconductor technology.

"With the technology acquisition of PiXDRO, we continue to set the course for the future and growth of SUSS MicroTec," states Franz Richter, CEO and Chairman of the Board at SUSS MicroTec SE. "For our customers, this added technology provides new and unique application possibilities, in addition to the current processes in lithography and thus also a wide range of process and cost advantages."

The systems will be supported in the future by the global SUSS sales and service organization, as well as selected partners in the PCB and PV areas.

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is one of the world's leading manufacturers of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industrial partners, SUSS MicroTec is driving the development of new technologies such as 3D integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED production. Worldwide more than 8,000 installed systems from SUSS MicroTec are in use and supported by a global infrastructure for applications and service. The headquarters of SUSS MicroTec is located in Garching bei München. For additional information, visit www.suss.com.

