Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

CH0190891181 EFL LEONTEQ AG

