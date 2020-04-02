JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Impact of COVID-19

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Impact of COVID-19

2 April 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces an update in relation to its existing portfolio of investments in light of the ongoing developments in respect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

At this time, given the general levels of uncertainty, it is difficult to accurately gauge the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company. However, the outbreak is currently having a negative impact on certain of the Company's portfolio companies, although the exact nature, extent and duration of that impact is not yet known and cannot be accurately assessed with certainty.

As such, the Company together with its investment adviser, Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc., are continuing to monitor closely the developments of COVID-19 and its impact on the performance of its portfolio companies. The Company will also provide further updates once there is greater certainty around the potential impact of COVID-19, and will make further announcements as and when required.

