Enzymatica - Publication of the Annual Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica announces today that the annual report 2019 is available on the company's web site www.enzymatica.se. The annual report is produced in Swedish. A brief English version of the annual report is available on the English version of the website.https://www.enzymatica.se/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/ or https://www.enzymatica.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46-(0)8-463-83-00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

