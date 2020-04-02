Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.04.2020 | 08:52
Enzymatica - Publication of the Annual Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica announces today that the annual report 2019 is available on the company's web site www.enzymatica.se. The annual report is produced in Swedish. A brief English version of the annual report is available on the English version of the website.https://www.enzymatica.se/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/ or https://www.enzymatica.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46-(0)8-463-83-00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46-46-286-31 00

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Lindberg
CEO Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46-(0)708-86-53-70
Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister
Communication manager Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46-(0)701-50-21
Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/enzymatica---publication-of-the-annual-report-2019,c3079326

