In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic around the world, the Managing Board of Peugeot S.A. (Paris:UG), in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has decided to postpone the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting, initially scheduled on May 14th, to June 25th, 2020

A press release will be issued at a later date to inform shareholders of the arrangements for this Shareholders' Meeting and the payment of the dividend, taking into account the merger project between FCA and Groupe PSA, announced last December 18th, 2019.

