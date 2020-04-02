Swiss developer Axpo is now modifying the design of the 2 MW plant and is expected to make a final decision on construction later this year. It is currently in negotiations with potential electricity consumers.From pv magazine Germany In November, Axpo presented plans to build the first alpine PV plant in Switzerland. The 2 MW system will be built on the Muttsee dam, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level. The authorities in the canton of Glarus finally approved the project on Wednesday, in cooperation with the municipality of Glarus Süd and the Swiss Federal Office of Energy. Axpo ...

