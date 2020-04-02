AQSE Growth Market (NEXX) Restoration of Trading 02-Apr-2020 / 07:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 07:30am 02/04/2020 following the release of the company announcement. Ganapati Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: GANP ISIN: GB00BYTQ4P91 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 56165 EQS News ID: 1013633 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2020 02:33 ET (06:33 GMT)