Kitron ASA: Kitron: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

(2020-04-02) The Annual General Meeting of Kitron will be held on Thursday 23 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the head office of Kitron ASA, Olav Brunborgs vei 4, 1396 Billingstad, Norway.

Due to the corona pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to avoid meeting in person at the Annual General Meeting. Instead, shareholders are invited to cast their votes electronically in advance or provide the Deputy Chair of the Board an authorization to vote with or without voting instructions.

As previously announced, due to the corona pandemic, the Board will not propose the planned dividend of NOK 0.50 at the Annual General Meeting. Instead, it is proposed that the general meeting grants an authorization to the board to resolve dividends on the basis of the annual accounts. The authorization may be used if the company is in a position to pay dividends at a later stage. With such authorization the board seeks to safeguard the company's financial position, and at the same time maintain the option to evidence shareholder value by paying dividends.

Further information on the matters on the agenda and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions are set out in the attached notice.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment