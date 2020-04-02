

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) said its Board has decided to cancel the payment of its 2020 interim dividend, payable on 22 April 2020. The Board will consider the payment of a full year dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 July 2020 in September, taking into account the group's performance and prevailing conditions.



The group said this decision will further increase its ability to execute business model and support customers, clients and employees in the current market environment.



