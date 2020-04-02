

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) announced Thursday the appointment of Martin Horgan as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective April 6.



Horgan will succeed interim CEO, Ross Jerrard, allowing Jerrard to focus on his role and responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer.



Further, the company noted that in line with ongoing organisational restructuring, the General Manager of Sukari will report directly to the CEO, with Jeremy Langford resigning from his position as Chief Operating Officer to pursue other interests.



From 2009 to 2019, Horgan was the Co-Founder and CEO of Toro Gold Ltd, which was was acquired by Resolute Mining in August 2019. Prior to founding Toro, he was Executive Director of BDI Mining, a diamond producer, and from 2000 to 2006 he worked in mining finance at Barclays Capital in London.



In London, Centamin shares were trading at 121.95 pence, up 2.61 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

