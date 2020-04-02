People can now get hearing aids from the comfort and safety of home with ReSound Assist Live video consultations from their hearing care professional.

In the context of COVID-19, the accelerated launch of ReSound Assist Live enables a new, ground-breaking way to access hearing care, reducing the need for in-office visits at a time when older, more vulnerable populations are advised to stay at home.

Cutting-edge telehealth allows for the broadest range of at-home hearing care services for those with hearing loss, keeping them connected to family and community.

The new solutions will allow people to take a hearing test, currently in the US, in a drive-through setting or at home, buy and receive hearing aids and have them adjusted, without having to enter the clinic.

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid technology, today announced the introduction of ReSound Assist Live, a real-time video-enabled hearing care service. At a time when elderly, more vulnerable populations are advised to stay home, this innovative telehealth solution enables people, from the comfort and safety of their home, to connect with their hearing care professional for new hearing aids and care remotely.

GN Hearing recognizes that COVID-19 may seriously affect people who use hearing aids due to stricter social distancing measures, ultimately affecting many people's wellbeing and mental health. Telehealth services can make an important difference in helping people stay connected with loved ones and informed on rapidly changing events while staying at home. People do not have to sacrifice their hearing and can get the help they need to hear better.

With the launch of ReSound Assist Live, people can now have new hearing aids adjusted remotely by their hearing care professional via new at-home video consultations without physically going to a clinic. Additionally, in these difficult times, hearing care professionals can provide new hearing aids for those who have recently completed a hearing test. In collaboration with HearX, a digital health care company focused on mobile hearing screening, testing and video otoscopy, hearing care professionals in the US can also offer drive-through or at-home hearing tests and receive adjustments and counseling via ReSound Assist Live.

"At this critical time, GN Hearing is as committed as always to helping the hearing community where it's most needed. For many people, staying in touch with loved ones on the phone and online demands great hearing abilities, so getting access to hearing care support is crucial, particularly for those in self-isolation when communicating is imperative for an individual's wellbeing," says Gitte Aabo, CEO and President of GN Hearing.

ReSound Assist Live is an update to ReSound Assist, which already lets people request and receive adjustments to their hearing aids remotely, but the new telehealth tech goes further, enabling live video consultations with hearing care professionals for support wherever they are. This allows in-person support over live video and remote fitting of hearing aids all via the ReSound Smart 3D app.

"We expect that the introduction of ReSound Assist Live will help more hearing aid users and their hearing care professionals connect via our innovative remote solutions that work for them, regardless of what's going on in their lives, how much mobility they have during this difficult time, and in the future," Gitte Aabo continues.

ReSound Assist Live is available on April 2, 2020 in the US, Canada, the U.K., Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and globally from May 1. At-home and drive-through hearing tests will be offered shortly in the US.

ReSound Assist Live enables individualized care from anywhere

New ReSound Assist Live is an extension of the existing ReSound Assist remote fine-tuning services and can be accessed via video call on the ReSound Smart 3D app. It is the only fitting software which offers comprehensive live video and remote adjustment options.

ReSound Assist already lets people request and receive adjustments to their hearing aids remotely, but ReSound Assist Live goes further, enabling them to speak directly to their hearing care professional over a live link. This means they can benefit from instant access to the highest level of care at a convenient time and place.

About ReSound

ReSound hearing aids, available from leading hearing care professionals, have set worldwide standards for quality and intuitive technology. ReSound was the first hearing aid brand to be Made for iPhone and pioneered the development of 2.4 GHz wireless technology. The introduction of the sixth generation of this technology with ReSound LiNX QuattroTM demonstrates that ReSound is the absolute leader in the industry. Featuring award winning technology, ReSound has been trusted for decades by people with hearing loss and their caregivers around the world.

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

??Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership???, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

2020 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

