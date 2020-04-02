

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices declined at a faster pace in February, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The producer price index decreased 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.7 percent decline in January. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent fall.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.5 percent annually in February, after a 0.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



Prices for intermediate goods declined 1.2 percent yearly in February and energy prices fell by 6.5 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 2.4 percent and those of durable consumer goods and capital goods rose by 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.6 percent in February, after a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent decline.



In the EU27, producer prices decreased 0.6 percent monthly in February and fell 1.0 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX