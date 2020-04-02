

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged up slightly on Thursday even as fears persist over rising Covid-19 cases.



Italy and Germany have prolonged rigid lockdown measures until after Easter holiday to halt the spread of the disease.



Spain has shed close to 900,000 jobs, more than half of them temporary, since it went into lockdown in mid-March to fight the coronavirus outbreak, social security data showed today as the country's death toll surpassed China's.



Spain reported a record 864 deaths in one day Wednesday, for a total of more than 9,000, while France registered 509 deaths for more than 4,000 deaths in all. Italy has the most deaths of any country at more than 13,000.



Elsewhere, the U.S. now has more than 216,721 confirmed cases, with the death toll reaching 5,000.



The benchmark DAX was up 36 points, or 0.38 percent, at 9,579 after losing 3.9 percent in the previous session.



