The "Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market Outlook Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for windshield wiper blades in Europe was valued at USD 1,562.80 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027.

The wiper blades used for cleaning the windscreen of vehicles are known as windshield wiper blades. They provide a clear view of the road to the driver. These wiper blades vary in length from 12 to 30 inches (30-76 cm), with every blade increasing by 2 inches. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced and effective wiper blades in vehicles and growing requirement for clean windshields during harsh environmental conditions.

Europe windshield wiper blades market is segmented by blade, by vehicle, by technology and by channel. Based on vehicle, the market is bifurcated into commercial and passenger vehicles. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment was estimated to hold a share of 84.76% in the overall market as a result of rising demand for personal vehicles in Europe. The commercial vehicles segment consists of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, on the other hand, the passenger vehicles segment consists of hatchback, sedan, SUV and sports car. Medium commercial vehicles are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period. Based on passenger vehicles, the SUV segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR of 5.62% between 2019 and 2027. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into conventional and rain sensing technologies. The rain sensing technologies segment is anticipated to observe the highest growth over the forecast period on account of growing preference of consumers for advanced vehicles and advanced sensing technologies in wiper blades.

The segmentation based on country comprises of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Russia, Romania, Slovenia and Rest of Europe. The market in Germany is anticipated to attain the highest market value of USD 432.5 million by 2027 as a result of Germany being Europe's largest automotive market.

Key Topics Covered:

Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent And Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

3. Executive Summary- Windshield Wiper Blades Market

4. Opportunity Mapping

5. Country Wise Vehicle Manufacturers' Demand Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges

6.3. Opportunities

7. Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size And Forecast, 2019-2027

7.1.1. By Value (Usd Million)

7.1.2. By Volume (000 Units)

7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Segment (2019-2027, Usd Million)

7.2.1. By Blade Type

7.2.1.1. Low-Profile Beam Blades, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.1.2. Traditional Bracket Blades, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.1.3. Hybrid Blades, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.2. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2.1. Commercial Vehicles, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.2.2. Passenger Cars, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.3. By Technology

7.2.3.1. Conventional, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.3.2. Rain-Sensing, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.4. By Channel

7.2.4.1. Oem, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.4.2. Aftermarket, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5. By Country

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.2. Germany, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.3. France, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.4. Italy, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.5. Spain, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.6. Czech Republic, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.7. Slovakia, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.8. Poland, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.9. Hungary, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.10. Russia, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

7.2.5.11. Romania, 2019-2027F (Usd Million Thousand Units)

Companies Mentioned

Trico

B Hepworth

Tex Automotive

HELLA Gmbh

Michelin

Continental AG

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Doga SA

Magneti Marelli SpA

CAP Co.

Denso Corp

ITW

Mitsuba Corp.

