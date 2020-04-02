Comarch Set to Release Comarch Loyalty Cloud, a New Cloud-based Platform for Driving Customer Engagement

KRAKOW, Poland, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global provider of software-defined IT solutions for improving business efficiency, announced that it is tolaunch a new version of its technologically advanced, cloud-based platform for driving customer loyalty and engagement. Comarch Loyalty Cloud allows users to build and execute immersive loyalty programs with minimal effort, no license fees, and no implementation costs by incorporating advanced promotion and rewards strategies.

Set to be released on April 4, Comarch Loyalty Cloud gives companies the chance to bypass the time-consuming implementation process and get instant access to a user-friendly interface for developing and managing personalized loyalty programs, which will also allow them to monitor their customer engagement performance in real-time. The product will be available in both fixed-term subscription and pay-as-you-go models. Users will also have access to Comarch loyalty specialists for standard and optional business & technical support.

"With more than 20 years of experience carrying out both simple and complex loyalty projects all around the world, at Comarch, we were drawn to the possibility of providing our systems and services on a much larger scale. This is why we decided to create a highly intuitive solution that offers great opportunities for setting up promotional campaigns and removes all entry barriers thanks to the pay-as-you-go billing model.

"What has been impossible in the past - specifically, launching a pilot loyalty program without vast resources and long-term commitments - has become a reality. Now, the ability to define advanced promotions with a few mouse clicks is within reach. We believe that our customers will appreciate this combination of ease-of-use with advanced business logic." - says Lukasz Sloniewski, Consulting Director at Comarch.

Although CLC will be hitting the market this April, Comarch intends to incorporate evenmore cutting-edge features in the form of free upgrades. The company also indicates that there will also be additional, payable extensions of the basic CLC modules that will expand the functionality of the Comarch Loyalty Cloud platform. These add-ons will include gamification, in-store applications, OCR, chatbot, AI/ML algorithms, location-based services, and more.

Visit Comarch's official website to learn more about Comarch Loyalty Cloud and sign up for a FREE CLC Demo.

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140763/Comarch_Loyalty_Cloud.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139881/Comarch_Logo.jpg