Memgen Announces Addition to Board of Directors

HOUSTON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / ?Memgen, a private biotechnology company developing innovative immuno-oncology drugs, announced today that Christopher Pagano has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to join the board of Memgen at this exciting time in the company's development," noted Mr. Pagano. "Memgen is exploiting leading-edge science to develop novel and effective treatments for cancer patients who currently face limited options, and it is gratifying to be able to contribute to moving these products closer to becoming a therapeutic reality."

Dr. Robert Coates, Memgen's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to be able to attract a professional of Chris's caliber to Memgen, and welcome him to the board. Chris brings his extraordinary experience as a C-Suite financial executive at a Fortune 500 company to Memgen as well his intense interest in biotechnology. We look forward to working closely with him."

Dr. Gregory Brown, Memgen's CEO, also noted, "We are thrilled that Chris has joined the Memgen team, further enriching the leadership capabilities necessary to achieve our mission of delivering novel and effective cancer therapies through the clinic and to patients."

Mr. Pagano has enjoyed a long and successful career, culminating in C-level positions with Assurant, Inc. a NYSE-traded insurance company, where he served successively as Chief Investment Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Risk Officer over twenty-three years. Previously he served as Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Asset Management at Assurance Asset Management and became its President and CIO shortly after the company's successful IPO in 2004. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

About Memgen

Memgen is a cancer immunotherapy company focused on creating drugs that harness the power of the immune system to cure cancer. Its first-in-class immune-oncology therapeutics are designed for the treatment of patients who do not respond to currently available therapeutic options. The Company's lead product, MEM-288, is engineered to both selectively target cancer cells and supercharge the immune system through expression of two unique and powerful immune modulators: CD40 ligand (CD40L) and the powerful cytokine interferon beta. MEM-288 has been demonstrated to generate a strong systemic anti-tumor immune response following intra-tumoral vaccination in multiple tumors. The Company expects to begin clinical testing with MEM-288 in the current year. The Company's pipeline products all utilize its proprietary CD40L transgene, MEM40, which has already been tested in human subjects and has demonstrated the ability to elicit powerful, antigen-specific anti-tumor immune responses across a broad range of tumor types.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Memgen", the "Company," "Companies," "we," "our," and "us" refers to Memgen, LLC.

Investor Contact:

Gregory B. Brown, M.D.

(203) 940-3742

gbrown@memgenbio.com

Media Contacts:

Gregory B. Brown, M.D.

(203) 940-3742

gbrown@memgenbio.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Memgen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583459/Memgen-Announces-Addition-to-Board-of-Directors