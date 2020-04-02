Omniconvert is Giving Away €5M in Credits to Fund Survival of E-commerce Merchants by Providing Access Advanced Growth Marketing Technology

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniconvert, a company specialized in developing marketing technologies for e-commerce companies, offers the possibility of all SMEs in the e-commerce sector to access technologies to improve their conversion rate. The total cumulative value of the financing is 5 million euros and is aimed to support small and medium-sized companies in nine sectors throughout the world.

As the medical challenge created by the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a real threat in more and more countries, it is clear that the level of economic uncertainty is increasing. In this period, the most affected are SMEs, which must find new ways to streamline their marketing efforts. These businesses need to make significant changes and get the most out of their marketing investments.

Professor John Quelch, of Harvard Business School, who has analyzed the last economic downturn, says: "In a recession, consumers become value-oriented, distributors are concerned about cash, and employees worry about their jobs. But, a downturn is no time to stop spending on marketing."

Omniconvert has the purpose of helping small and medium-sized e-commerce companies to not only survive but to thrive. Since 2013, Omniconvert has been helping hundreds of e-commerce companies improve their conversion rates. The company's technology empowers marketers to understand and nurture their customers better through surveys, to segment them automatically by using RFM analysis, to run A/B testing, and to personalize their websites, all so that they can generate more revenue from their existing traffic and emails.

Omniconvert is going to support hundreds of e-commerce merchants all over the world by passing on the benefit of their technology and expertise.

This is why, together with their board of investors, Omniconvert has decided to offer credits, with a total value of $5M, for all the e-commerce companies with fewer 100 employees, in these affected verticals:

Travel

Beauty & Cosmetics

Retail groceries

Fashion

Sportswear & sports equipment

Books & entertainment

IT & home appliances

Home & Garden

Marketplaces

E-commerce companies interested in accessing these credits can find additional details on the Omniconvert website at www.omniconvert.com/ecommerce-relief-credits. They can apply and receive free, automatic access to our technology.

Agencies who want to join the cause can send a message to contact@omniconvert.com.

About Omniconvert:

Omniconvert is a company that develops growth marketing technologies for e-commerce companies, based in Bucharest, Romania.

Omniconvert is backed by one of the leading European technology-focused private equity and venture capital firms, 3TS Capital Partners. Investors in the current and past 3TS funds totaling over €300 million include EIF, EBRD, Cisco, and many others.

Named by G2 as the "CRO software with the highest overall customer satisfaction score," Omniconvert helps enterprising companies to become customer-centric through segmentation algorithms, AB testing, web personalization, and web surveys.

Omniconvert is trusted by international companies such as Orange, Avon, Wordstream, WWF, Whirlpool, Samsung and Auchan Retail.