Technavio has been monitoring the artificial grass turf market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CC Grass, Controlled Products, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Sport Group Holdings, and Tarkett are some of the major market participants. The demand for artificial grass in sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for artificial grass in sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Sports And Leisure
- Landscaping
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- The Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial grass turf market report covers the following areas:
- Artificial Grass Turf Market Size
- Artificial Grass Turf Market Trends
- Artificial Grass Turf Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial grass turf market growth during the next few years.
Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Grass Turf Market, including some of the vendors such as CC Grass, Controlled Products, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Sport Group Holdings, and Tarkett. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Grass Turf Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial grass turf market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial grass turf market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the artificial grass turf market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial grass turf market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Sports Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Leisure and landscaping Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in availability of hybrid grass
- Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors
- Increase in partnerships with sports clubs and stadiums
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CCGrass
- Controlled Products
- Koninklijke Ten Cate
- Sport Group Holdings
- Tarkett
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
