In its press release on December 10, 2019, Gecina (Paris:GFC) announced that in order to be able to accelerate the development of its residential business, which is strategic for the Group, to enhance its visibility and to be able to attract leading investors interested in this specific asset class, its Board of Directors decided to initiate the subsidiarization of this residential business to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gecina, GEC 25.

In this context, on February 26, 2020, Gecina's Board of Directors convened the holders of 17 of its bond series to General Meetings in order to deliberate on the proposed subsidiarization of the residential business. On March 23, 2020, following these General Meetings of noteholders, Gecina announced that the proposed partial asset contribution was approved for 13 of the 17 series. For the remaining four series, Gecina also announced on March 23, 2020 that the General Meetings of noteholders that were convened on first convocation were not able to validly deliberate, as the required quorum requirements were not reached.

On March 27, 2020, General Meetings were therefore convened on second convocation for the holders of the four series concerned. These General Meetings will be held on April 7, 2020 at Gecina's registered office, under the same conditions as the General Meetings convened on first convocation, inviting the holders to approve the same agenda as that presented during the General Meetings on first convocation. The notes concerned by the General Meetings of noteholders convened on second convocation are as follows:

Issue of €100,000,000 3-month Euribor+0.30% due May 4, 2020, issued by the Company on May 4, 2018

ISIN: FR0013332202 Common code: 181527919

Issue of €500,000,000 2.00% due June 30, 2032, issued by the Company on June 30, 2017

ISIN: FR0013266368 Common code: 164173518

Issue of €500,000,000 1.00% due January 30, 2029, issued by the Company on September 30, 2016

ISIN: FR0013205069 Common code: 149760482

Issue of €100,000,000 3.00% due June 1, 2026, issued by Eurosic on December 1, 2015, with the issue agreement assigned to the Company under the transfer agreement entered into between Eurosic and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN: FR0013064573 Common code: 132791414

In the context of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the restrictions on people's movement and the lockdown measures introduced by the French Government, Gecina's Board of Directors, during its meeting on March 31, held as a videoconference and conference call, decided that the General Meetings on April 7, 2020 for the holders of the notes listed above will exceptionally be held as closed sessions, without the holders attending in person.

This decision is the result of the terms of the March 25, 2020 decree relating to the holding of general meetings, adopted by the Government as authorized by the Emergency Law of March 23, 2020 to address the Covid-19 epidemic.

In this context, the holders of notes are invited to vote at the General Meetings without attending in person by exercising their voting rights solely by correspondence (all the information needed is available in the "Voting Procedures" section of the meeting notices published on March 27, 2020). For the perfect information of the concerned holders of the notes, the General Meetings will be broadcasted as a conference call, with the access number available to holders on request from the centralizing agent, Société Générale Securities Services (32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France, via Elisabeth Bulteau, +33 (0)2 51 85 65 93, agobligataire.fr@socgen.com), subject to the holder of notes providing the centralizing agent with a book entry statement substantiating the registration of such holder of notes in the books kept by any authorized intermediary institution entitled to hold accounts directly or indirectly with Euroclear France, on April 3, 2020 at 00:00 (Paris time).

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment, supporting all forms of disability, preserving heritage and facilitating access to housing for as many people as possible.

