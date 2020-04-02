Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 241.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 228.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 234.62p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---