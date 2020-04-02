AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAZ) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 01/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.9352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: PRAZ ISIN: LU2089238112 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAZ Sequence No.: 56171 EQS News ID: 1013831 End of Announcement EQS News Service

