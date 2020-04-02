Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 2
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 01-April-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|462.62p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|479.09p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|453.55p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|470.02p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de