LifeSignals Fast Tracks Introduction of Single-use Wireless Medical Biosensor Patches for COVID-19 Mass Population Remote Monitoring

FREMONT, California, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSignals Group Inc., today announced that a single use, wireless biosensor patch for the early detection and monitoring of coronavirus symptoms is being fast tracked for introduction within weeks. Based on a proven cardiovascular monitoring platform, the Biosensor Patch 1AX, simply affixed on the chest, will record temperature, respiration rate, ECG trace, heart rate and movement - in real time. The data is sent wirelessly from the Patch and displayed in real time on an app on the user's phone. If symptoms develop, the data can be sent to a secure cloud platform enabling healthcare authorities to introduce effective general population remote screening for groups including those in quarantine, patients in care home facilities and vulnerable high risk people in their own homes.

LifeSignals is also targeting June for the Biosensor Patch 2A which captures, stores and streams clinical-grade vital signs data including SpO 2 . This will allow recovering coronavirus patients in intensive care units to be moved to lower dependency wards, off-site medical facilities and back to their own homes confident their vital sign data is being continually monitored in real-time. Allowing patients to be monitored in their own homes, will also optimize use of scarce medical resources and free up hospital beds.

This new-to-market biosensor technology is the first of its kind to overcome the restrictions of using wireless devices within a hospital environment. The patches can be worn for up to 5 days and safely disposed, reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

"As soon as the serious nature of the COVID-19 outbreak became apparent, we started investigating where our wireless biosensor technology could help. We identified two key areas where healthcare systems are choked - consumers calling in about symptoms they are experiencing and lack of critical care hospital beds - and have designed these two biosensor patches which are suited for mass production," says Surendar Magar, co-founder and CEO of LifeSignals.

"To ensure the new biosensor patches become widely available, LifeSignals have created a fully interoperable technology that can easily be integrated into most health monitoring platforms, apps and healthcare systems. We are actively seeking companies and organizations to partner with to bring clinical-grade remote monitoring to a much wider patient base, helping reduce the burden on healthcare systems," continues Magar.

