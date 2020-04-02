Crypto.com Waives 3.5% Credit Card Fee for Crypto Purchases

Additionally, up to 20% back on essential purchases (food, groceries and delivery)

HONG KONG, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced that beginning today and for three months, it will offer a series of measures in order to provide support from the impact of global Coronavirus pandemic.

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO, said: "The global Coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone's lives and is now ravaging the economy. In these tough times, businesses that are in a fortunate position to be growing have a responsibility to give back. Today, we're introducing three measures which we hope will make the next three months slightly easier for our users globally."

Waiver of 3.5% credit card fee on crypto purchases for all users

10% back on groceries and food delivery for our metal card holders (5% for plastic)

20% back on food delivery and 10% back on groceries for Crypto.com Pay users

"We're thankful to our community for their ongoing support and will continue looking for new ways to give back as we go through this global pandemic together."

