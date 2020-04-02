Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.6296 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2824620 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 56185 EQS News ID: 1013875 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2020 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)