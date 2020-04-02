Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 662604 ISIN: US1431301027 Ticker-Symbol: XA4 
Tradegate
01.04.20
11:01 Uhr
47,800 Euro
-1,000
-2,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,000
50,50
13:32
50,000
50,50
13:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAX
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAX INC47,800-2,05 %