Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 127.8597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12572554 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 56227 EQS News ID: 1013965 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 02, 2020 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)