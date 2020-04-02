Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 129.9419 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 650947 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 56229 EQS News ID: 1013969 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2020 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)