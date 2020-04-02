Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.6453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1476200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 56246 EQS News ID: 1014003 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2020 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)