Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced Barnik Chitran Maitra's appointment as Managing Partner of its India office. With over two decades of experience, Barnik has a proven track record of leadership ability and is also a technology expert, Silicon Valley investor, board advisor, published author and a renowned speaker. His goal is to build the company's regional footprint by serving leading institutions, ensuring a pre-eminent position for ADL in India and South Asia.

Having started his career in 2000 as a trainee at Procter Gamble, Barnik has been extremely successful in his profession, most notably as a long-standing Partner at McKinsey Company. During his 14 years at the company, Barnik led the India Strategy Corporate Finance practice, oversaw advisory for several multinationals, and served as part of the founding team that expanded McKinsey's global footprint in Asia and Africa. Over the years he has counselled CEOs and senior executives of Fortune 500 companies, invested in and scaled early-stage technology start-ups in India and the US, authored numerous articles and served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations.

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: "Barnik's impressive leadership ability coupled with his expertise in helping Indian companies globalize their businesses will be a great asset to ADL. ADL is committed to building a vibrant practice in India and we have no doubt that his passion and commitment to developing ADL's presence in the region will be fruitful."

Barnik Chitran Maitra, incoming Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little India, adds: "With offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and an impressive track record of client impact in India, this new role provides me with a fantastic platform to help ADL serve a wide variety of Indian, South Asian and multinational companies. I am passionate about contributing to nation building in India, creating ADL global competence centers and helping regional clients navigate global growth and innovation opportunities. I look forward to collaborating with our clients and the ADL global partnership to make this happen."

Thomas Kuruvilla, Board Member and Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little Middle East, further comments: "ADL is committed to developing the Indian market having had a presence there since 1947, when originally tasked with advisory work for independent India's first Prime Minister and his Cabinet. As such, we have decided to operate ADL India ADL Middle East as one profit center, working together to create exceptional outcomes for our clients. We also plan to have global competence centres in India on Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Research and Graphics.

"Barnik, with his extensive consulting, investing and entrepreneurial experience, is more than qualified to lead the India office and help build our global competence centers. I am excited and look forward to collaborating with him in our cross-country partnership."

