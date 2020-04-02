Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 12:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.4788 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2182119 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 56296 EQS News ID: 1014109 End of Announcement EQS News Service

