Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 12:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.7756 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53624679 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 56301 EQS News ID: 1014119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 02, 2020 06:57 ET (10:57 GMT)