With effect from April 07, 2020, the subscription rights in Papilly AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 20, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PAPI TR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014262622 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 193911 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from April 07, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Papilly AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PAPI BTA --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014262630 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 193912 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB