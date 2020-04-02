The Idea Behind Automating Your Commissions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Automating Your Commissions was founded by Matt Tommy and Michael Dallas-Petersen. When they found out about the reality of the real estate industry, spending billions of money over nothing, they knew they needed to do something.

Today, $10 billion dollars worth of real estate leads are generated annually and that 45-55% do not receive an initial first contact. This goes to show that despite how good the quality of the leads is, a lot of these leads go down the drain because realtors, brokers, and lenders don't have the time to reach out to their customers. However, it is worthwhile to note how this happens. These very same people wear different hats on the daily, from marketing to sales to branding, that they don't have the time to focus on what matters most anymore.

Come to Matt and Michael, who have found a way to automate success through Automating Your Commissions. With expertise in marketing, they know too well that there is so much they can do to address how the real estate industry can do better at providing services like no other. This means not only optimizing the lead-generation but also on aspects such as sales coaching and automating tasks that can be automated.

In order to do so, Automating Your Commission created a four-pillar system for closing transactions, saving time, automating the processes, which allows realtors, brokers, and lenders to focus on key income-generating activities that drive their business forward.

The first pillar is a lead generation process that is unlike no other. They are able to innovate outdated strategies that still exist in the industry.

The second pillar is the actual follow up and speed to lead to see how quick the realtor, agent, or lender is at following up and contacting the lead.

The third pillar, on the other hand, is a step-by-step course on how to follow up, book appointments, close transactions and how to work the system effectively saving time, increasing appointments, overall pipeline management, closing more deals and even how to build a personal brand where you can also acquire organic leads.

And the fourth pillar is by far, the most important, coaching. The coaching provides accountability, feedback on sales calls, detailed understanding on how to navigate market conditions, how to coach realtors on how to close clients, how to nurture leads (through automation) and scale your business. The goal is to allow you to work on your business and be an owner rather than just become a day to day operator who is in reactive mode.

There's no question as to how Automating Your Commissions is automating success and making real estate marketing great again. However, for Matt and Michael, the blueprint needs as much as hard work as you do in business. Therefore, those who are willing to invest in the long-term to turn their lives and career around are the perfect people to work with them.

At the end of the day, Automating Your Commissions has a mission: To help people break through the barriers, own their time and freedom, focus on their strengths, and come out winning at the end. Want to know more? Send an email to info@mattommy.com

SOURCE: Automating Your Commissions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583605/The-Idea-Behind-Automating-Your-Commissions