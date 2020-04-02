Technavio has been monitoring the adjustable bed base and bed set market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.76 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adjustable Bed Enterprises, Leggett Platt, Serta Simmons Bedding, Sleep Number Corporation, and Tempur Sealy International are some of the major market participants. The growth in the construction market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in the construction market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market is segmented as below:

End-user Residential Non-residential

Distribution channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adjustable bed base and bed set market report covers the following areas:

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Size

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Trends

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased adoption of smart adjustable bed base and bed set as one of the prime reasons driving the adjustable bed base and bed set market growth during the next few years.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market, including some of the vendors such as Adjustable Bed Enterprises, Leggett Platt, Serta Simmons Bedding, Sleep Number Corporation, and Tempur Sealy International. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist adjustable bed base and bed set market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adjustable bed base and bed set market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adjustable bed base and bed set market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adjustable bed base and bed set market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

