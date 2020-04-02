Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market Worth $1094 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market by Solution (Access Points and WLAN controllers), service (Professional and Managed Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, End User, and Country - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the MEA WaaS market size is projected to grow from USD 336 million in 2020 to USD 1,094 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the MEA WaaS market include increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation strategies adopted by enterprises.

The solutions segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period

MEA WaaS solutions comprise Access Points (APs) and Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) controllers. WaaS has been increasingly pervasive in enterprises across the MEA region. Enterprises are looking for cost-effective and secure Wi-Fi services, which help employees to become more productive and efficient while working on mobile devices. The WaaS model has demonstrated significant benefits to businesses in terms of cost and network management. The as-a-service model helps businesses to offload their mobile traffic over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN). Hence, the demand for these solutions is high among enterprises.

By end user, the travel and hospitality segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Travel and hospitality is the most intensive and customer-centric end-user segment. It comprises a broad range of facilitators, including airlines (airports), cruise lines, private transportation, hotels, lodges, restaurants, and cafes. Wi-Fi services play a key role in travel and hospitality organizations by offering guest Wi-Fi services to customers. In the digital era, the adoption of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) has increased in this end-user segment.

United Arab Emirates to record the highest growth during the forecast period

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a politically and economically stable country and holds the 25th position globally in the Global Competitiveness Report 2019 by the World Economic Forum. The UAE, with visions, such as the UAE Continental 2071 and the UAE AI Strategy 2031, aims to make the use of emerging technologies, such as IoT, AI, big data analytics, and advanced robotics, under the Digital UAE initiative. Smart city initiatives, such as Smart Abu Dhabi, Smart Dubai, Smart Sharjah, and Smart Fujairah, add intelligence to its current urban infrastructure and municipal services. Wi-Fi UAE is an initiative by the Government of UAE to provide Wi-Fi access to all the users with a Wi-Fi-enabled device, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Market Players

Major vendors in Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market include Cisco (US), CommScope (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), Ubiquiti(US), Extreme Networks (US), Cambium (US), Juniper (US), Fortinet (US), Arista (US), ADTRAN (US), ALE (France), stc (Saudi Arabia), Linksys (US), Cradlepoint (US), TP-Link (China), EnGenius (Singapore), Etisalat (UAE), EZELINK (UAE), NETGEAR (US), WAFAINET (Saudi Arabia), Creative Solutions (Saudi Arabia), Ctelecoms (Saudi Arabia), ExterNetworks (US), du (UAE), AllCAD Solutions (India), Airangel WiFi (UK), and D-Link (Taiwan).

