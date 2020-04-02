Minister of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Elisabeth Borne told a teleconference of renewables representatives the results of a recent slew of clean energy tenders which allocated 1.7 GW of generation capacity and also revealed new measures being taken to support the industry.From pv magazine France. Elisabeth Borne, French minister of the ecological and inclusive transition, has announced 288 PV and wind projects have been allocated from various recent tenders, with 253 of them solar. Some 88 large scale PV projects, which will have a total generation capacity of 649 MW secured contracts ...

