Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWNL LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 13:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.6396 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2175247 CODE: TWNL LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWNL LN Sequence No.: 56329 EQS News ID: 1014179 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2020 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)