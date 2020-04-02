Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2020 / 13:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.0976 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1686546 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 56335 EQS News ID: 1014191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 02, 2020 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)