Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-04-02
Operation Type: Liquidity Providing
Tender date: APR 2 2020
Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date: APR 6 2020
Maturity Date: JUN 29 2020
Duration: 84 days
Offered volume: 10.0 bln
Min bid amount: 100 mln per bid
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln per institution
Max number of bids 10 per institution
Min bid rate:0.322 %
Allocation time: 15.00 (CEST) on Tender date
Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on April 2, 2020. Confirmation of
bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se