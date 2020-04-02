

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) said that China's National Medical Products Administration approved the registration of the company's XEN Gel Stent for the surgical management of patients with refractory glaucoma.



Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness. Research shows that the number of glaucoma patients in China would exceed 2.2 million by 2020. Glaucoma is one of the primary causes of irreversible vision loss and blindness.



XEN is approved in more than 30 countries and provides a new therapy for refractory glaucoma patients in China.



The XEN System is used by ophthalmologists for the surgical management of refractory glaucomas, including cases where previous surgical treatment did not work, cases of primary open-angle glaucoma, and cases of pigmentary glaucoma with open angles that are unresponsive to maximum tolerated medical therapy.



