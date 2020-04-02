Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2020) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today applauded the Government of Canada for making the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy available to all employers that suffer a drop in gross revenues of at least 30% in March, April or May compared to the same month in 2019.

The CSE views the 75% subsidy as a very strong response to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will ensure that many Canadian jobs are protected that would otherwise be lost.

When the wage subsidy program was first announced in March, access was limited to private corporations. Accordingly, publicly-traded companies on the CSE and other domestic stock exchanges were excluded, despite the fact that their need to access the program was equally compelling. The CSE is grateful that these firms are now eligible for the subsidy if they have suffered the indicated revenue decline. This creates an even playing field for all Canadian businesses and will minimize job losses during the health crisis.

The CSE urges market participants to learn more about the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. Information is available here: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2020/04/government-announces-details-of-the-canada-emergency-wage-subsidy-to-help-businesses-keep-canadians-in-their-jobs.html.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at http://blog.thecse.com.

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54062