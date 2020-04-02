Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5US ISIN: US88033G4073 Ticker-Symbol: THC1 
Tradegate
02.04.20
09:06 Uhr
12,552 Euro
+0,680
+5,73 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,696
11,990
15:31
11,678
12,006
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TENET
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION12,552+5,73 %