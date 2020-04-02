Infection Control Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 21690 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 3.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Infection Control market size was USD 16720 million in 2019 and is forecast to hit USD 21690 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7 percent in 2021-2026.

Growth in the demand for infection control can be primarily attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; increased number of surgical procedures; increased geriatric population and increased occurrence of chronic diseases; increased emphasis on food sterilization and disinfection and technical developments in sterilization equipment. The recent covid-19 pandemic has given a huge boost to this market.

This study focuses on future projections, prospects for growth, key markets, and key players for the infection control market. The study aims to present the progress of infection control in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INFECTION CONTROL MARKET SIZE

The growing number of government policy programs to ensure the prevention of high-degree infections is expected to be a major factor that can increase the infection control market size. Government bodies are increasingly active in issuing recommendations to encourage awareness of infection control initiatives that are expected to lead to market growth over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the sterilization products and services segment is expected to dominate the demand for infection control. Stringent sterilization regulations and widespread use of sterilizers in various applications such as medical device sterilization, food & beverage sterilization, pharmaceutical sterilization, and sterilization in the life sciences industry is expected to increase the infection control market size.

A rise in the number of surgical procedures coupled with the growing incidence of nosocomial infections would fuel the growth of demand for the infection control market during the forecast period.

REGION WISE INFECTION CONTROL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the market for infection control. Growth in this market is driven primarily by the growing demand for healthcare services (because of the expected rise in the geriatric population over the coming years and the resulting rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases) and the need for infection control to reduce the incidence of Healthcare Associated infections (HAIs) and the cost of HAIs.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to show the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising involvement of outsourcing organizations, increasing healthcare spending, and unparalleled growth of healthcare quality & infrastructure across the region.

INFECTION CONTROL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Infection Control Market segments by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Infection Control Market segments by Type:

Disinfection Products

Sterilization Products and Services.

Infection Control Market segments by Application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Life Sciences Industry

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food Industry

Other.

The key companies covered in this study:

STERIS

Getinge

Ecolab

3M

Advanced Sterilization Products

Cantel Medical

Sotera Health

MMM Group

Matachana

Belimed AG

Halyard Health

Metrex Research

Reckitt Benckiser

Pal International

Others.

