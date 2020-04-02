New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2020) - HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) ("HempAmericana" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is pleased to announce the Company has launched its new ecommerce sales platform.

The Company is inviting its customers and new visitors to explore its new and improved e-commerce sales platform at www.hempamericana.store. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with an improved "ease of use" and functionality while allowing customers to see the wide variety of full spectrum CBD oils the Company offers. "We upgraded the website with our customers in mind, the site includes more information about our products such as our COA's, to help buyers find the right CBD product they need, and to instill better Confidence in this age of uncertainty" stated Company CEO Sal Rosillo.

For a few months the Company was not able to process orders due to a change in Policy with the PayPal Platform not allowing Hemp related product sales. The Company has retained an Industry leading payment processor that accepts payment for Hemp products. The Company is very pleased to have been approved to accept credit cards through First Direct Financial. We recognize that this process took more time than we liked, but now we are ready to meet the ever-growing market demand and are fully ready to sell, process, and ship orders more efficiently than ever.

Mr. Rosillo, a former Artillery Surveyor Forward Observer for the United States Army said, "I am still committed to pursuing my vision of building a company that captures 5% of the total CBD market which is projected to be approximately $22 billion in the next few years."

As our country goes through this Corona Virus Crisis, we wish to note, Hemp is known to hold properties that help build a stronger Immune system and the demand for such products have spiked per recent reports. In closing, we wish everyone a safe period and we are offering customers a 20% discount for our full spectrum CBD to help deal with the anxiety of this pandemic. We wish everyone well and hope they stay safe.

About HempAmericana, Inc.:

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, CBD Oleum. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders".

Safe Harbor Provision: Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54041