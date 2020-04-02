From April 3, 2020, a mandatory tender offer to buy AB "Ignitis gamyba" (ISIN code LT0000128571) is launched. The closing date for execution of the tender offer is April 22, 2020. The price per share is EUR 0.64. The maximum number of shares to buy is 20 629 860. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: LNR1LTO. Tender offer details and official tender offer circular can be found here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=931657&mes sageId=1173714 Please find attached extended Tender Offer rules. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767465