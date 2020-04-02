

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP), an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules USP, 1 gram. Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules are indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.



Arthur Przybyl, ANI's President and CEO said, 'This is our fifth generic product launch in 2020. The product was developed by Sofgen Pharmaceuticals as part of our development, manufacturing and commercialization partnership. The launch expands our commercial generic portfolio to 49 drugs.'



