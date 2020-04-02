

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) said that its board has withdrawn the proposal to the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting to pay a final dividend of 0.17 euros per share and, instead, to propose the allocation of all the profit for fiscal year 2019 to the voluntary reserve. The move is due to the impact of the situation created by COVID-19.



At the same time, the Board has resolved to delay the date of such Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020, originally scheduled for June, until the end of September 2020.



