Today, customer engagement company Airship revealed new Airship Journeys visualizations that make managing in-the-moment cross-channel customer experiences dramatically simpler and more effective for marketers. Now, for the first time, marketers can quickly zero in on underperforming campaigns with high-level views of performance and journey relationships and in a few clicks modify messages to improve performance or connect journeys to advance other marketing goals.

Airship Journeys simplifies all aspects of cross-channel customer engagement. Journey setup is guided and based on goals marketers want people to achieve. Messages can be composed once and sent through any channel mobile apps, websites, SMS, email and emerging channels like RCS. Settings for message delivery, audience selection and channel orchestration are simple to use, and automatically adjust to real-time customer behavior. Finally, campaign performance metrics are overlaid on each Airship Journeys view and every underlying message with Performance Analytics offering up to 10 levels of campaign information including a marketer's own reporting IDs. With Airship Journeys everything marketers need to create, evaluate, modify cross-channel journeys is in one intuitive visual UI.

"We've driven massive success with Airship including a 98 percent success rate encouraging app users to upgrade to the latest version and an abandoned order conversion rate of close to 30 percent, and Airship Journeys makes it even easier for our team to drive valuable engagement across channels from welcome flows to purchase paths and more," said Chris Hansen, Senior Director, Digital, TGI Fridays. "Airship Journeys makes it simple for anyone on our team to understand our various journeys, how they are connected and how well they are performing, which streamlines our productivity in creating exceptional customer experiences."

Extensive research with more than 80 customers, supported by a survey of nearly 400 respondents, found that today's drag-and-drop journey tools generate convoluted diagrams with sprawling branches that are difficult to create and nearly impossible to understand, analyze and modify. In contrast, Airship Journeys takes advantage of the Customer Engagement Platform's real-time data, personalization, intelligent channel orchestration and predictive machine learning, and configures these as settings, not complex branches. The result is journeys and messages that are easy for anyone in the company to understand, evaluate and modify for improved campaign outcomes and better customer experiences.

Today, Airship also announced major enhancements to break down common obstacles to more precise engagement and personalized execution across channels and systems, including:

A new suite of intelligent link features for Airship SMS that allows marketers to customize and track links that recipients click to personalize future messages, as well as trigger journeys to start or end on any channel, bringing new levels of personalization and flexibility.

General availability of new integration enhancements with Salesforce Journey Builder and mParticle that enable data from these systems, and a host of others, to trigger Airship Journeys with complete bi-directional data and messaging between solutions. For example, marketers can trigger an Airship Journey within a Salesforce Journey if people aren't responding to emails. Or, marketers can serve up a more visible mobile app communication if a shopping cart was abandoned on a website.

"With our initial release of Airship Journeys, we completely changed the game for marketers to reach customers in moments that matter, simplifying the complexity of cross-channel customer engagement," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "Now with the latest release of Airship Journeys, we're making it easier than ever for marketers to ensure their campaigns will achieve their specific business objectives and provide amazing experiences to their customers."

With Airship Journeys, marketers can:

Drive app acquisition : create a journey promoting the benefits of your mobile app to SMS subscribers, triggering the app onboarding journey to start once download links in text messages are clicked.

: create a journey promoting the benefits of your mobile app to SMS subscribers, triggering the app onboarding journey to start once download links in text messages are clicked. Maximize engagement : Drive account creation, app education, and user activation through push and in-app messaging, SMS and email, incentivizing users to opt in to multiple channels.

: Drive account creation, app education, and user activation through push and in-app messaging, SMS and email, incentivizing users to opt in to multiple channels. Drive conversions: create a purchase journey highlighting new products in categories customers engage with across channels, reaching them on their preferred channels with special offers.

create a purchase journey highlighting new products in categories customers engage with across channels, reaching them on their preferred channels with special offers. Minimize churn: create a re-engagement journey for users at high risk of churning from your website or app, sending a series of email and in-app message center messages highlighting features, offers and one-time incentives to take action toward specific goals like purchases or session frequency.

create a re-engagement journey for users at high risk of churning from your website or app, sending a series of email and in-app message center messages highlighting features, offers and one-time incentives to take action toward specific goals like purchases or session frequency. Advance lifecycle goals: easily connect Airship Journeys to progress from one lifecycle goal to the next, eliminating dead-ends. For example, connect a rewards journey for those who have completed loyalty enrollment.

Companies around the world are using Airship Journeys to simplify and streamline customer engagement and advance their business objectives:

"Airship Journeys has helped us streamline messaging automations across a number of our most important publications, leveraging push and web notifications and in-app message centers to onboard audiences and drive subscriptions and in-app purchases," said Cassie Goldsmith, Digital Marketing Manager, Apps, Immediate Media Company. "Airship Journeys makes it much simpler to create these customer journeys and more clearly understand how they are performing in relation to our goals."

"Sansan develops advanced technology to turn users' business cards into powerful, shareable, actionable data for companies and individuals. We use Airship Journeys in onboarding new users and to re-engage inactive users from among the millions registered for Eight Sansan's professional networking app for individuals," says Yusaku Goto, Product Marketing Manager of Eight, Sansan Inc. "Visually, Airship Journeys is very easy to understand and use. It helps us speed up the PDCA (plan-do-check-act) of our content, and this reduces tasks and working hours for our team."

Recently, among 18 vendors, Airship received the highest Product Scores across all three Use Cases in Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms,1 including the Acquisition, Engagement and Retention Use Cases. In Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms2 Airship was positioned highest in its ability to execute and also furthest for its completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant overall. Complimentary copies of the reports are available here:

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

